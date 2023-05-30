Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$81.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.18. The company has a market cap of C$144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

