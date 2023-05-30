Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$85.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$79.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$76.40 and a 12 month high of C$97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.18. The firm has a market cap of C$144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

