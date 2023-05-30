Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,107,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,774,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.