Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,836,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 262,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

