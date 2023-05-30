Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.4 %

TRINL stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

