Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.4 %
TRINL stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (TRINL)
- Keep An Eye On These 5 Small-Cap AI Companies
- Intuitive Surgical Gives Buying Opportunity Off Its 52 Week Highs
- Emcor Stock in Buy Zone As it Rebounds Off 50-Day Average
- Krystal Clear: Krystal Biotech Clears Resistance in Good Volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Well Positioned for the AI Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.