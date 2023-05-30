TrueFi (TRU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.74 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $42.86 million and $3.74 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,216,801 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,216,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04109669 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,525,126.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

