Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STRA. TheStreet cut shares of Strategic Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.