U.S. GoldMining Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USGO) Quiet Period Set To End on May 30th

U.S. GoldMining’s (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 30th. U.S. GoldMining had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During U.S. GoldMining’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USGO opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,768,813 shares in the company, valued at $88,017,005.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,409 shares of company stock worth $830,867.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

