Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 7,152 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $69,231.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 410,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,921.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of UDMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 517,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,007. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
