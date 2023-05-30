Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 7,152 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $69,231.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 410,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,921.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 517,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,007. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

