Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.49.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.