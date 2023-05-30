Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Lowered by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. 1,421,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,394. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

