United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $6.64

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.37. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 7,838,473 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.