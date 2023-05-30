Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,371. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

