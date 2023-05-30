VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $100,110,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

