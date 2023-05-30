Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $60.99

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $59.58. Valaris shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 108,348 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Valaris Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Valaris by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valaris by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 309,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

