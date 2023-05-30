Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 5,065 shares.The stock last traded at $11.88 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.