Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 46,356 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $53,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,886. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.