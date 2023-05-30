Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet comprises approximately 3.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.11% of Envestnet worth $72,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $749,325. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envestnet stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,641. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.