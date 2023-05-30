Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.27% of YETI worth $45,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 223,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

