Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,405 shares during the period. Brady comprises 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Brady worth $49,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brady by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Brady Price Performance

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.