Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 1,310,945 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310,945 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Thermon Group worth $22,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of THR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $768.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.