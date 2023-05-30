VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.57

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.57 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 9205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.36.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

