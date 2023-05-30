Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $88,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $154.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,940. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

