Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

