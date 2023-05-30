Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lessened by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

