Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after buying an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,196. The firm has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.