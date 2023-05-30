Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 886,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

