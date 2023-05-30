Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88.

Verbund Increases Dividend

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.1858 dividend. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Verbund’s payout ratio is currently 330.00%.

About Verbund

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.