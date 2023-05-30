Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 785,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,540,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
