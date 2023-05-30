Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.57 million and $122,639.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,783.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00327895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00554406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00413473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,859,547 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.