VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities stock opened at GBX 97.85 ($1.21) on Tuesday. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 95.53 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,223.14 and a beta of 0.15.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

