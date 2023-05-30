Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani Acquires 17,800 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $114,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 21,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00.
Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.