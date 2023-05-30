Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani Acquires 17,800 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $20,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $114,434. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 21,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,990.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 108.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 100.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,096,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.