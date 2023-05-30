Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

AIO stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

