Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 664,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,923. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

