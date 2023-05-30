Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Featured Articles
