Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.