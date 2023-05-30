VRES Price Up 94.3% Over Last Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $77.92 million and $361.07 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.48 or 1.00037382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02784142 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,271.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

