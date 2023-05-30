Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 7,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Waldencast Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.