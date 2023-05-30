Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 7,824 shares.The stock last traded at $9.59 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waldencast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,909,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

