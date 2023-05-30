Walken Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $2.51 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,436,349 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

