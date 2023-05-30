Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.74 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,599,894 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.