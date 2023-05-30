Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $16.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

