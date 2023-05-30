WAX (WAXP) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $181.52 million and $1.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,989,983,297 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,951,162 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

