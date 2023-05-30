Wells Fargo & Company Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $310,767,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $161,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

