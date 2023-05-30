Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

