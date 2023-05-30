Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.