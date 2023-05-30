Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

