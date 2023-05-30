Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Shares of PRU opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

