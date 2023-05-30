Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.