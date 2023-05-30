Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

