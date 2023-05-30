Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

