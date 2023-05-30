Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 313 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

